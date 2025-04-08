Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:35 08.04.2025

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

2 min read
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the ranks of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine – in Donetsk region. There are documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data," he said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "we have information that there are significantly more such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than two." The Ukrainian side will wait for a corresponding reaction from the Chinese side.

"We are now clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and relevant units of the Armed Forces are working. I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this," the head of state said.

He said the prisoners are in the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and investigative and operational actions are ongoing.

"Russia's involvement, directly or indirectly, of China in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for how to fight further. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the presidential website, he said Ukrainian military personnel engaged in battle with six Chinese and only two of them were captured. "Ukrainians in Donetsk region – Tarasivka and Bilohorivka – entered the battle with six Chinese soldiers. Two are in captivity," the head of state said.

"This is another country that militarily supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is another one after Iran and the North Korean military. But there is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us in Kursk axis, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. I think this is an important point that we need to discuss with our partners," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #china #president #war #capture

MORE ABOUT

18:47 08.04.2025
AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

17:36 08.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

15:47 08.04.2025
Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

15:31 08.04.2025
Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

15:22 08.04.2025
Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

21:02 04.04.2025
Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

20:56 04.04.2025
Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

20:47 03.04.2025
SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

09:46 03.04.2025
Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

LATEST

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Howard Buffett to build bomb shelter for school in Sumy region

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

AD
AD