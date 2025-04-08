AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the ranks of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine – in Donetsk region. There are documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data," he said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "we have information that there are significantly more such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than two." The Ukrainian side will wait for a corresponding reaction from the Chinese side.

"We are now clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and relevant units of the Armed Forces are working. I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this," the head of state said.

He said the prisoners are in the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and investigative and operational actions are ongoing.

"Russia's involvement, directly or indirectly, of China in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for how to fight further. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the presidential website, he said Ukrainian military personnel engaged in battle with six Chinese and only two of them were captured. "Ukrainians in Donetsk region – Tarasivka and Bilohorivka – entered the battle with six Chinese soldiers. Two are in captivity," the head of state said.

"This is another country that militarily supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is another one after Iran and the North Korean military. But there is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us in Kursk axis, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. I think this is an important point that we need to discuss with our partners," Zelenskyy said.