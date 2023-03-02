Facts

20:42 02.03.2023

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The parliament of Moldova at a session on Thursday, March 2, adopted a declaration to officially condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The document was backed by 55 members of the Party of Action and Solidarity, according to Newsmaker.

"The declaration notes that since February 2014, Russia has been waging an illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, which on February 24, 2022, escalated into a full-scale invasion. The document emphasizes that Russia's actions are a war crime and a flagrant, brutal violation of the principles of international law. The authors of the draft document call on Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all military forces and equipment from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

It is noted that members of the Bloc of Communists and Socialists left the session hall and did not take part in the voting.

