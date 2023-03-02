Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

The number of people killed as a result of a night missile attack on Zaporizhia has increased to three people, six civilians were wounded, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"Tonight, the Russian military carried out another attack (preliminarily with the S-300 air defense system) on the territory of the regional center. One missile hit a multi-storey building, under the rubble were the inhabitants of the apartments, who at that time were sleeping peacefully. At present, three dead people have been found, six injured people have been hospitalized," the police said in a Facebook post.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Thursday, March 2, Russian invaders from the S-300 air defense system launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia. One of the missiles hit a residential high-rise building, in which more than ten apartments from the second to the fifth floor were destroyed. Nearby houses were also damaged by debris and the blast.

As of 06:30, the State Emergency Service rescued 11 people (including one pregnant woman) and 20 residents were evacuated from a neighboring entrance, the bodies of two people were removed from the rubble.

The National Police said on the fact of a crime under Article 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war), criminal proceedings were initiated.