Facts

09:17 02.03.2023

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

2 min read
Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

The number of people killed as a result of a night missile attack on Zaporizhia has increased to three people, six civilians were wounded, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"Tonight, the Russian military carried out another attack (preliminarily with the S-300 air defense system) on the territory of the regional center. One missile hit a multi-storey building, under the rubble were the inhabitants of the apartments, who at that time were sleeping peacefully. At present, three dead people have been found, six injured people have been hospitalized," the police said in a Facebook post.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Thursday, March 2, Russian invaders from the S-300 air defense system launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia. One of the missiles hit a residential high-rise building, in which more than ten apartments from the second to the fifth floor were destroyed. Nearby houses were also damaged by debris and the blast.

As of 06:30, the State Emergency Service rescued 11 people (including one pregnant woman) and 20 residents were evacuated from a neighboring entrance, the bodies of two people were removed from the rubble.

The National Police said on the fact of a crime under Article 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war), criminal proceedings were initiated.

Tags: #zaporizhia #missile

MORE ABOUT

11:21 02.03.2023
Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

10:38 02.03.2023
URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

16:31 20.02.2023
Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

16:48 10.02.2023
Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Missile strikes critical energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region

16:11 10.02.2023
Russian missile fired to attack territory of Ukraine didn't pass through Romania's airspace – Defense Ministry

Russian missile fired to attack territory of Ukraine didn't pass through Romania's airspace – Defense Ministry

12:50 10.02.2023
Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

11:18 10.02.2023
Two ‘arrivals’ recorded in Zaporizhia – City Council Sec

Two ‘arrivals’ recorded in Zaporizhia – City Council Sec

17:14 30.01.2023
No firefights observed in Zaporizhia direction, enemy focuses main efforts on Donbas – Defense Forces

No firefights observed in Zaporizhia direction, enemy focuses main efforts on Donbas – Defense Forces

12:13 28.01.2023
Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

20:36 13.01.2023
Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Concorde Capital head announces collection of bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Russia's massive missile attacks may remain in past, enemy seeking new tactics – Humeniuk

McDonald's announces start of work in Odesa, Dnipro

Ukrainian FM on communication with Global South: Each country is individual, one needs to talk to them with great respect

Border Guard Service about 'Ukrainian SRG' in Russia: Terrorist country immediately trying to groundlessly accuse Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Yermak: Occupiers fire at Bilozerka village near Kherson, there are two victims

Podoliak: Story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is classic provocation

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

AD
AD
AD
AD