Number of victims amid hitting by guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhia region grows to six

Six people, including a four-year-old child, were wounded as a result of Russian attacks by cluster bombs in Zaporizhia region, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on the Telegram channel as of 05:44.

"There are six victims, including a 4-year-old boy. These are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia district. The aerial bombs destroyed two and damaged three private houses, as well as buildings on the territory of a dacha cooperative. A fire broke out at the hit sites. The victims received all the necessary assistance. The elimination of the consequences of the attack continues," Fedorov wrote.