Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Elections in Ukraine are possible only after the end of the war, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said, answering a question about information from The Economist about alleged preparations for summer elections.

"Absolute nonsense. It is impossible to plan elections while hostilities are ongoing. First the war must end, only then can we vote," Yermak said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della sera.

On March 31, The Economist wrote, citing sources in the government, that supposedly elections in Ukraine are not ruled out in the near future (after a complete ceasefire is established).