Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:48 10.04.2025

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

1 min read
Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Elections in Ukraine are possible only after the end of the war, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said, answering a question about information from The Economist about alleged preparations for summer elections.

"Absolute nonsense. It is impossible to plan elections while hostilities are ongoing. First the war must end, only then can we vote," Yermak said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della sera.

On March 31, The Economist wrote, citing sources in the government, that supposedly elections in Ukraine are not ruled out in the near future (after a complete ceasefire is established).

Tags: #denies #elections

MORE ABOUT

16:12 26.03.2025
General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

13:47 24.03.2025
China denies reports of talks on participation in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

China denies reports of talks on participation in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

12:07 22.03.2025
Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

12:36 06.03.2025
European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

13:41 25.02.2025
Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

10:37 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

12:12 17.02.2025
Ukraine's elections being prepared for October 26, Poroshenko claims, but opposes their conduct

Ukraine's elections being prepared for October 26, Poroshenko claims, but opposes their conduct

19:36 12.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Elections are not focus today, we need to stop war

Zelenskyy: Elections are not focus today, we need to stop war

19:11 06.02.2025
Kellogg believes Ukraine should not hold elections until cessation of hostilities, but such opportunity is sign of healthy democracy

Kellogg believes Ukraine should not hold elections until cessation of hostilities, but such opportunity is sign of healthy democracy

09:56 06.02.2025
Actor Ben Stiller denies rumors about alleged funding of his trips to Ukraine from USAID

Actor Ben Stiller denies rumors about alleged funding of his trips to Ukraine from USAID

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

Kachka may lead technical meeting in Washington on minerals agreement – Zelenskyy

LATEST

It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to participate in Ramstein meeting via video call

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Yermak on Chinese citizens in Russian units: Beijing owes us explanation

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

AD
AD