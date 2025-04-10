Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:26 10.04.2025

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

The UNBROKEN Rehabilitation Center plans to complete the reconstruction of the rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi (Lviv region) in November.

According to the press service of the UNBROKEN center, the project provides for the reconstruction of the medical rehabilitation center building with the completion of new buildings. The area of ​​the facility will almost double, to 9,000 square meters.

"The center will have 105 beds, it will become the largest in the UNBROKEN ecosystem," the center's press service said.

The reconstruction of the center began in January 2025. The foundation filling of the new buildings and the swimming pool building has already been completed, and the reconstruction of the premises has started.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the Lithuanian State Program for Support of Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Ukrainian Veterans by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania (CPVA) with funding from the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund (Lithuania).

As reported, the restoration of the rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi was envisaged by a memorandum between the Ukrainian Red Cross, Lviv City Council and the Government of Lithuania.

The National Rehabilitation Center project is being implemented with the support of the President's Office of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Lviv Regional Military Administration and Lviv City Council.

As reported, Lithuania allocated EUR 5.6 million for the reconstruction of the rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi through the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund, the Japanese Red Cross, and the German organization GIZ some EUR 2.5 million each.

