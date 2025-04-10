Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:17 10.04.2025

MSF medical teams perform over 1,000 operations on patients in frontline territories in 2024

3 min read
MSF medical teams perform over 1,000 operations on patients in frontline territories in 2024

In 2024, medical teams of the international organization "Doctors Without Borders" (MSF) performed 1,149 operations on patients in frontline territories, provided support to 435 patients in intensive care units.

As reported to Interfax-Ukraine by MSF, the organization's medical teams are currently continuing to provide medical assistance to Ukrainians suffering from the war.

In Donetsk region, MSF teams, particularly provide assistance to patients who were unable to receive it due to constant shelling. For example, the other day, in one of the hospitals near the frontline, doctors operated on a patient with neglected Fournier's gangrene, who could not receive assistance earlier due to shelling.

"Such patients with neglected diseases are a common occurrence in this hospital. It is the closest to the eastern front line and provides secondary medical care. The healthcare facility is located at the intersection of three regions where active fighting is taking place, and from where a large flow of people seeking medical care comes," MSF said.

MSF doctors support the emergency department and operating room, and the surgical team provides emergency care to patients who need examination by highly qualified surgeons in hospitals located further from the frontline.

"People come here from frontline settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, where shelling does not stop for a day. Patients often do not have access to medicine and medical care, food and hygiene products, spending most of their time hiding in the basements of their homes," MSF said.

The organization said the most intense fighting continues in Donetsk region, where the frontline remains unstable and rapidly moving, with the hottest spots near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar.

"Hospitals in these areas have been forced to evacuate their medical staff and equipment, forcing residents to travel long distances to reach the nearest medical facility. As a result, many people delay seeking medical attention and their condition worsens," MSF said.

Surgeon and MSF Medical Operations Manager Khassan El-Kafarna notes "people have limited access to medical care, and we see how this affects them. Many patients have exacerbations of non-communicable diseases: hypertensive crises, strokes, advanced surgical diseases."

"People have limited access to healthcare and we are seeing how this is affecting them. Many patients are suffering from exacerbations of non-communicable diseases: hypertensive crises, strokes, advanced surgical diseases."

In addition, MSF doctors in frontline areas are dealing with patients with war-related injuries, who are injured by shelling, landmines, bomb explosions and shrapnel.

"These people often have multiple injuries to different parts of the body, including head injuries, penetrating wounds to the abdomen and chest, and soft tissue injuries. Many of the patients we see have open fractures. We deal with infected wounds. Patients have been unable to receive care for a long time and come to us in the late stages of sepsis. Over the past month, we have operated on seven patients with septic complications," El-Kafarna said.

Tags: #doctors #frontline

MORE ABOUT

11:52 29.03.2025
Frontline clashes in Ukraine continue to decline, airstrike frequency remains steady

Frontline clashes in Ukraine continue to decline, airstrike frequency remains steady

18:18 05.12.2024
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision to ban transfer of doctors to combat positions

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision to ban transfer of doctors to combat positions

18:58 04.12.2024
Ukrnafta supplies fuel to frontline regions through 59 filling stations

Ukrnafta supplies fuel to frontline regions through 59 filling stations

16:24 21.11.2024
UK Defence Secretary: Frontline in Ukraine less stable than at any time

UK Defence Secretary: Frontline in Ukraine less stable than at any time

18:59 04.09.2024
AFU General Staff: 31 attacks by occupiers recorded in Pokrovsk, 32 in Kurakhove axes

AFU General Staff: 31 attacks by occupiers recorded in Pokrovsk, 32 in Kurakhove axes

15:57 21.08.2024
UNHCR allocates $30 mln to support frontline regions

UNHCR allocates $30 mln to support frontline regions

17:32 09.08.2024
General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along frontline since midnight

General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along frontline since midnight

16:08 09.08.2024
Russia's advances in Donetsk region threatening Pokrovsk, Toretsk – UK Defense Intelligence

Russia's advances in Donetsk region threatening Pokrovsk, Toretsk – UK Defense Intelligence

18:03 30.07.2024
Residents of frontline communities to harvest firewood for free – Shmyhal

Residents of frontline communities to harvest firewood for free – Shmyhal

17:00 20.07.2024
General Staff: Russians attack AFU's positions in Pokrovsk axis 36 times

General Staff: Russians attack AFU's positions in Pokrovsk axis 36 times

HOT NEWS

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

LATEST

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Portugal, Republic of Korea and Vietnam

AD
AD