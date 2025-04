Invaders strike one of communities of Zaporizhia region with five UABs, no casualties reported

Russian aviation carried out attacks with guided aerial bombs on one of the communities of Zaporizhia region, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"The Russians launched five UAB strikes on one of the region's communities. The emergency services are determining the consequences. Preliminary, there were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.