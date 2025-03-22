Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:55 22.03.2025

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

1 min read
Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

The number of victims has increased to three and the number of injured to 12 as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations have been completed, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhia. Three people died, and 12 people were injured," the message said.

It is noted that the number of injured is being specified.

The SES involved 63 rescuers and 16 units of equipment.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia on Friday evening.

Tags: #zaporizhia

