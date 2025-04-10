Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

Time limits will provide opportunities to put pressure on Russia, a ceasefire for an unclear period is a frozen conflict, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I believe that certain time limits will provide opportunities to put pressure on Russia. If you have a ceasefire for an unclear period, it is a frozen conflict, and if there are any deadlines, it does not mean that everything must be done in time or that everything can be done in time for the first deadline," the president said at a meeting with journalists.

He noted that there may be an extension, but it is important that there is a deadline for which all parties - both mediators and warring parties - must be held accountable.

"And, therefore, we are writing a plan that we must implement within this period and are implementing it. I believe that these are the right steps. They stimulate us to do something before the end of the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.