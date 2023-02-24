Facts

15:34 24.02.2023

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will launch an e-Residency project this spring, thanks to which those working outside the country will be able to register as Ukrainian entrepreneurs (sole proprietors) and open an account without physically coming to the country, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation on IT development Oleksandr Borniakov.

"This spring, we plan to launch a separate e-Residency project for companies operating outside of Ukraine. What is it? It is an opportunity for foreigners to create a company in Ukraine, open an account without physically coming to the country," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Borniakov said that at the first stage, it will be possible to register only as a sole proprietor but in the future, opportunities will be created to register legal entities as a limited liability company (LLC).

"Our ultimate goal is to make it possible to open even an LLC in this way. And, theoretically, when this happens, such registered companies will be able to apply for residents of Diia.City," the deputy minister said.

At the same time, he said the requirement for Ukrainian residency for residents of Diia.City will be preserved since this idea of a special regime for the activities of IT companies is based on creating incentives for Ukrainian businesses and attracting foreign capital to Ukraine.

"The idea of creating Diia.City was to stimulate the development of Ukrainian business and the arrival of foreign capital in Ukraine. It is necessary to create new jobs in the country. The idea is that the capital appeared in Ukraine and not somewhere in Cyprus. Therefore, it was not planned and is not planned to expand the legal regime for nonresidents," Borniakov said.

He said a foreign company can register a legal entity in Ukraine, be its 100% owner, and then apply for residency in Diia.City.

#digital_transformation_ministry

