Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

On June 13-19, the Ukrainian IT army attacked more than 400 Russian websites, including that of Russian courts and terrorist formations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine has said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the ministry, due to cyberattacks on the press accreditation base of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum the speech of the Russian president was delayed for one hour, as a result of which his meeting with a military correspondent was spoiled and the flow of propaganda was reduced.

In addition, the data, which is being stored on the websites of Russian region courts, has been unavailable for a few weeks due to constant cyberattacks.

The IT army also disabled websites of the terrorist formations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and continues attacking websites of the Russian media.