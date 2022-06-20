Facts

12:08 20.06.2022

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

1 min read
Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

On June 13-19, the Ukrainian IT army attacked more than 400 Russian websites, including that of Russian courts and terrorist formations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine has said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the ministry, due to cyberattacks on the press accreditation base of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum the speech of the Russian president was delayed for one hour, as a result of which his meeting with a military correspondent was spoiled and the flow of propaganda was reduced.

In addition, the data, which is being stored on the websites of Russian region courts, has been unavailable for a few weeks due to constant cyberattacks.

The IT army also disabled websites of the terrorist formations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and continues attacking websites of the Russian media.

Tags: #it #digital_transformation_ministry

MORE ABOUT

11:03 03.06.2022
Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

17:48 26.05.2022
IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

17:01 24.05.2022
Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

Ukraine creates IT army of 300,000 specialists – Fedorov

15:30 19.05.2022
Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

20:03 23.03.2022
Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

18:53 17.03.2022
Techiia Foundation, IT Ukraine to cooperate to overcome humanitarian, economic consequences of war

Techiia Foundation, IT Ukraine to cooperate to overcome humanitarian, economic consequences of war

15:34 16.03.2022
Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

Hitachi donates $3 mln to Ukraine, GlobalLogic launches donation platform, pays commission

13:43 14.03.2022
Revolut becomes available to Ukrainians in EU – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Revolut becomes available to Ukrainians in EU – Ministry of Digital Transformation

15:47 11.03.2022
Ukrainian IT companies collect UAH 710 mln for country's needs over ten days of war

Ukrainian IT companies collect UAH 710 mln for country's needs over ten days of war

18:22 05.03.2022
Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Some 323 children killed, 586 injured amid Russian aggression against Ukraine – PGO

LATEST

Adonis medical group will move maternity hospital located on left bank of Kyiv due to non-renewal of lease

SBU detains saboteur who was preparing explosions on Ukrainian railway

Zelensky: Ukraine should be part of Three Seas Initiative

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

Israel is delaying the fulfillment of the promise to treat the Ukrainian military - the Embassy

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Rada appeals to EU countries to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership

Tkachenko calls on G7 countries to support Ukraine's culture, media

Zelensky: Only positive decision on Ukraine's EU candidacy meets interests of entire Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD