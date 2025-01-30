Apple, Google block 118 illegal casino apps in 2024 at request of Ministry of Digital Transformation

Tech companies Apple and Google blocked 118 illegal casino apps in their app stores in 2024 after requests from the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We continue to fight the illegal gambling business. We have built clear work with Apple and Google on this track, after the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, all illegal apps are immediately blocked by the companies," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Fedorov noted that 92 apps were removed from the AppStore (Apple's app store) and 26 apps were blocked in the Play Market (Google). Another 4,460 online casino sites were removed by order of the State Special Communications Service.

He added that Ukrainians can also fight illegal gambling businesses and report their discovery to [email protected] with the subject line "Casino Blocking."

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, reported in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that after the liquidation of the gambling reglator, provided for by Law No. 4116-IX on combating gambling addiction and improving state regulation of activities related to the organization and conduct of gambling and lotteries, the Ministry of Digital Transformation may become the regulator of the gambling market.