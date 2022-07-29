Facts

11:09 29.07.2022

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers


The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has asked Meta to adapt moderation of Ukrainian content to wartime conditions, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov says.

"We wrote a letter to Meta's President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg and asked to improve the quality of moderation. So that Ukrainian posts are no longer hidden, and accounts are not banned," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel, posting a copy of the appeal.

According to him, Kyiv also expects the Ukrainian version of Messenger to appear as soon as possible.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that Meta is helping Ukraine: it blocks Russian propaganda resources, launched the Ukrainian version of Facebook for iOS and, a training center for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises together with Diia.Business.

As reported, in May, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Meta already discussed the problem of blocking Ukrainian content and opening an office in Ukraine.

