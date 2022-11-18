Economy

13:13 18.11.2022

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

2 min read
 The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch a number of Diia services in the Meta-universe.

"We already have several MVPs [minimally viable product] in the direction of the Meta-universe, where we want to provide services and become the first country in the world to do this," said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov during the panel dubbed "How Ukraine is changing the digital world" at Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Transformation already has several options for what the first service Diia in Meta can be, there are test sites.

"We are not ready for the release and presentation yet, but we are studying for ourselves, because we understand that in order to surprise the world and attract money, energy and attention of the whole world, you need to be in the Meta-universe. There will definitely be a future there. We want one of the services to launch the opportunity to marry in the Meta-universe ... like getting a divorce. We see potential in this," Fedorov stressed.

Metaverse from Meta (American Meta Platforms Inc. formerly Facebook) is a permanent virtual space developed by Mark Zuckerberg's group of companies.

Tags: #diia #digital_transformation_ministry

