Facts

17:23 19.04.2023

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

2 min read
Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may join the Roam like at home (RLAH) free telephone roaming zone in 2024 if all the necessary changes to the legislation are implemented in less than 12 months, Taras Stetsenko, head of policy development in the field of telecommunications at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we talk specifically about the roaming sector, then we will have 12 months to implement (a package of legislative norms). The EU plans to assess our compliance with roaming obligations next year. But we plan to implement it earlier so that the ball reaches the EU field to conduct an assessment before the end of the year. In general, yes, we plan to become part of the EU digital single market before acquiring membership," Stetsenko said.

He specified that if all goes well, Ukraine will be able to join the single EU roaming space in 2024.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers completed the internal procedure for updating Addendum 17-3 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. A similar internal procedure was recently carried out by the EU Council. After the approval of these updates by the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in the trade structure (expected to happen in May), Ukraine will have 12 months to implement the list of legislative norms for the possibility of joining the single European roaming area RLAH. After that, based on the EU assessment, a final decision regarding the timing of accession will be made.

Tags: #roaming #digital_transformation_ministry #stetsenko

MORE ABOUT

20:13 18.04.2023
EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

12:21 22.03.2023
Pulling together to create a Future Investment Market – Konstantin Stetsenko, ICU Founding Partner.

Pulling together to create a Future Investment Market – Konstantin Stetsenko, ICU Founding Partner.

15:34 24.02.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

16:05 22.12.2022
Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

16:27 17.12.2022
Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

13:13 18.11.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

13:10 05.08.2022
We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

11:40 05.08.2022
National roaming is mechanism for emergencies, no sense to keep it in relatively safe zones – Kyivstar president

National roaming is mechanism for emergencies, no sense to keep it in relatively safe zones – Kyivstar president

15:14 03.08.2022
Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

11:09 29.07.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

AD

HOT NEWS

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Over 40 occupier attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine in day; fierce battles going on for Bakhmut, Maryinka – AFU General Staff

AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

LATEST

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

Azerbaijan supplies over 130 mcm of gas to Romania in Jan-Feb

National Guard conducts coordination using military equipment necessary for offensive – Interior Minister

USA ALLOCATES $325 MLN IN SECURITY AID TO UKRAINE – WHITE HOUSE

Kherson region visited by Putin's double – Danilov

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

Ukraine's Embassy in Tel Aviv calls for cancellation of European Sambo Championships began in Haifa due to participation of Russian, Belarusian national teams

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars

AD
AD
AD
AD