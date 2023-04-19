Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may join the Roam like at home (RLAH) free telephone roaming zone in 2024 if all the necessary changes to the legislation are implemented in less than 12 months, Taras Stetsenko, head of policy development in the field of telecommunications at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we talk specifically about the roaming sector, then we will have 12 months to implement (a package of legislative norms). The EU plans to assess our compliance with roaming obligations next year. But we plan to implement it earlier so that the ball reaches the EU field to conduct an assessment before the end of the year. In general, yes, we plan to become part of the EU digital single market before acquiring membership," Stetsenko said.

He specified that if all goes well, Ukraine will be able to join the single EU roaming space in 2024.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers completed the internal procedure for updating Addendum 17-3 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. A similar internal procedure was recently carried out by the EU Council. After the approval of these updates by the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in the trade structure (expected to happen in May), Ukraine will have 12 months to implement the list of legislative norms for the possibility of joining the single European roaming area RLAH. After that, based on the EU assessment, a final decision regarding the timing of accession will be made.