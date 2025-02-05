Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation continues USAID projects but seeks alternative funding sources

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is continuing work on digital projects initially launched in partnership with USAID but is now seeking alternative funding sources in case the agency's programs are not reinstated following a three-month audit, Deputy Minister Oleksandr Borniakov revealed.

"USAID is indeed our strategic partner. We've done a lot with them—numerous digital projects. I can only share public information: they paused operations, an audit is ongoing for three months, and a decision will follow. We believe the digital initiatives will remain intact," Borniakov said at the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence presentation in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Borniakov, the Ministry is actively working to attract alternative funding from other partner countries.

"We've started discussions with other countries that also support us to replace USAID funding if their programs aren't continued. Nothing critical has happened. Even if USAID halts operations entirely, I believe we'll find ways to continue our digital projects," he said.

Borniakov reminded that USAID also funds numerous initiatives outside the digital sector, including recovery processes and energy. However, a complete shutdown has not been confirmed.

"As for alternative sources, the President of Ukraine has already looked into prioritizing certain projects, and I believe some of this will be covered by the state budget," Borniakov emphasized.

Earlier reports indicated that USAID in Ukraine had received an order to suspend all project funding due to a U.S. State Department directive halting international aid programs for 90 days.