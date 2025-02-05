Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:43 05.02.2025

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation continues USAID projects but seeks alternative funding sources

2 min read
Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation continues USAID projects but seeks alternative funding sources

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is continuing work on digital projects initially launched in partnership with USAID but is now seeking alternative funding sources in case the agency's programs are not reinstated following a three-month audit, Deputy Minister Oleksandr Borniakov revealed.

"USAID is indeed our strategic partner. We've done a lot with them—numerous digital projects. I can only share public information: they paused operations, an audit is ongoing for three months, and a decision will follow. We believe the digital initiatives will remain intact," Borniakov said at the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence presentation in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Borniakov, the Ministry is actively working to attract alternative funding from other partner countries.

"We've started discussions with other countries that also support us to replace USAID funding if their programs aren't continued. Nothing critical has happened. Even if USAID halts operations entirely, I believe we'll find ways to continue our digital projects," he said.

Borniakov reminded that USAID also funds numerous initiatives outside the digital sector, including recovery processes and energy. However, a complete shutdown has not been confirmed.

"As for alternative sources, the President of Ukraine has already looked into prioritizing certain projects, and I believe some of this will be covered by the state budget," Borniakov emphasized.

Earlier reports indicated that USAID in Ukraine had received an order to suspend all project funding due to a U.S. State Department directive halting international aid programs for 90 days.

Tags: #digital_transformation_ministry #usaid

MORE ABOUT

15:46 04.03.2025
Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

17:36 30.01.2025
Apple, Google block 118 illegal casino apps in 2024 at request of Ministry of Digital Transformation

Apple, Google block 118 illegal casino apps in 2024 at request of Ministry of Digital Transformation

11:42 27.12.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

11:32 15.11.2023
Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

17:23 19.04.2023
Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

15:34 24.02.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

16:27 17.12.2022
Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

13:13 18.11.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

15:14 03.08.2022
Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

11:09 29.07.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Quarter of job offers on Ukrainian labor market offered by processing industry – survey

Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

AD
AD