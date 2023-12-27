Economy

11:42 27.12.2023

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

2 min read
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has begun closed beta testing of the uResidency e-residency program, with the help of which foreigners can register a private entrepreneur (PE) in Ukraine from anywhere in the world, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"At uResidency, all services are automated and are provided online: from applying for status to opening a bank account and paying taxes. Future e-residents will also have advantages such as mobile banking, low taxation of 5% and the absence of accounting and reporting," he said.

Foreign entrepreneurs who want to become an e-resident do not need to go to Ukraine: to obtain the status, it is enough to undergo one-time offline verification at the Ukrainian consular office in the country of residence, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Individual entrepreneurs registered in uResidency will pay tax within the limit of private entrepreneurs of the third group – 5% of the amount with an income totalling 1,167 minimum wages (≈ EUR 200,000), Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov said.

According to him, the program expects to attract small business owners from Europe and Asia to Ukraine, in particular, IT specialists and specialists from the creative economy sector who provide online services.

After successful beta testing, uResidency will be available to citizens of India, Pakistan, Thailand and Slovenia. The list of countries will gradually expand, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Fedorov recalled that the ministry had been working on the creation of the program for three years and was finally launching beta testing. According to him, now only a few countries in the world offer electronic residency.

"The program will become a powerful source for restoring our economy thanks to the taxation of foreign entrepreneurs. It will also popularize the brand of Ukraine as a digital state. We have already shown the world that digitalization and the creation of convenient services is our superpower. uResidency will only strengthen this status," Fedorov said.

Earlier, Fedorov said that e-residency will be launched in the first quarter of 2024, while e-Excise will be launched only from 2025. On the sidelines of the Diia Summit, he said that the regulatory framework for launching the project is ready.

Tags: #digital_transformation_ministry #uresidency

MORE ABOUT

11:32 15.11.2023
Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

Fedorov advocates tax incentives for crypto industry

17:23 19.04.2023
Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

15:34 24.02.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-Residency this spring – Deputy Minister

16:27 17.12.2022
Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

13:13 18.11.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

15:14 03.08.2022
Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

11:09 29.07.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

12:08 20.06.2022
Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

Ukrainian IT army attacks more than 400 Russian websites on June 13-19

15:30 19.05.2022
Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

15:09 27.02.2022
Ukraine calls on global technology companies to help stop war by restricting access to their products for Russia

Ukraine calls on global technology companies to help stop war by restricting access to their products for Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

LATEST

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Ministry of Economy developing options for state to consolidate owner functions

Ukrposhta with Estonian Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia start delivery of intl shipments by rail

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in eastern Ukraine

Ukrnafta, together with Come Back Alive Foundation, hand over eight new pickups to Ukrainian Navy

DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

AD
AD
AD
AD