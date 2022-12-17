Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

Actor Mark Hamill, a member of the Ukrainian fundraising platform United24, has launched a fundraiser for the purchase of ten RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on Saturday.

"The RQ-35 Heidrun is a Danish-made drone with a range of 25 kilometers that can transmit real-time video. This will allow you to receive intelligence without endangering the operator. The reliable radio system of the RQ-35 Heidrun is able to withstand electronic warfare," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, 25 such drones were delivered to the front line in the spring of this year, where they have already shown their effectiveness.

The fundraiser is made at the request of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Ten new drones will significantly expand the reconnaissance potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and help save thousands of lives," the ministry said in the statement.

Hamill has acted in dozens of theatrical plays, movies and TV series, and is best known worldwide as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie saga. He also voiced many roles in animated series and computer games, in particular, the Joker in the animated series Batman and Superman, as well as video games based on Batman.