Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

More than 300 Ukrainian and international IT companies have already been officially included in the legal and tax regime Diia.City, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Recent additions to Diia.City include: DataRobot, an international technology company that has created an AI platform for data analysis and predictive business models used by world-famous brands and Fortune 500 companies; Helsi.me, a Ukrainian startup that has created an electronic medical system for recording doctors and storing medical data and Сiklum, an international IT outsourcing company founded in Ukraine with offices in the USA, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Israel, Poland, UAE and Pakistan.

In addition, Diia.City was joined by: SimCorp, an international corporation that creates integrated solutions for investment management; the sales channel automation platform Reply.io and Govitall, an international IT company that creates technology products for educational projects and building a successful career.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the special legal regime Diia.City to a number of types of technological activities.

In addition, Diia.City IT-resident schools will not pay VAT.