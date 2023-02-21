Facts

19:55 21.02.2023

Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament


Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with co-chairs of the Israel-Ukraine parliamentary friendship Group, deputies of the Knesset of the State of Israel, Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin.

"The President informed the interlocutors about the development of the situation at the front and focused attention on the fact that the aggressor has actually launched an offensive, stepping up attacks in certain directions," the press service of the head of state said.

It notes that Zelenskyy pointed to the continuation of Russian missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, including with the use of Iranian drones.

"Zelenskyy emphasized that the common security challenges that our states are currently facing, as well as the Russian-Iranian political rapprochement, require a change in the paradigm of interaction between Ukraine and Israel and bringing it to a new level," the President's Office emphasizes.

They add that during the meeting, the parties discussed issues of support by Israeli partners for the formula of peace initiated by the President of Ukraine and the implementation of recent international initiatives of our state.

"We want the world order to be restored and stability returned to our region. This is exactly what my Peace Formula on ten specific points, which I presented to the G19 leaders on November 15, is about," the Ukrainian president noted.

It is clarified that attention was also paid to the expansion of humanitarian and other assistance programs to Ukraine from Israel.

Separately, the President touched upon the difficult situation around the crossing of the Israeli border by Ukrainian citizens. Possible practical ways to overcome the existing problems were discussed.

"As a result of the meeting, the deputies of the Knesset of the State of Israel, Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin, approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine," the President’s Office stressed.

