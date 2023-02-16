Facts

17:56 16.02.2023

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov to develop a program to improve coordination and uninterrupted financing of the construction of defense fortifications.

"At the moment, we already have UAH 17 billion on a special account for recovery. It is also planned to receive UAH 35.5 billion from NBU revenues and $1.5 billion from the United States by the end of the year. In addition, there is a political agreement with Ursula von der Leyen on EU assistance in the amount of EUR1 billion. We need to immediately start fast recovery, so we expect relevant projects from the regions as soon as possible," Shmyhal said after a conference call with the leaders of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regional military administrations for the implementation of projects for the rapid restoration of Ukraine in the regions.

According to the report, these regions are a priority for the distribution of humanitarian assistance for the restoration of energy supply.

It is noted that the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Projects, to work out the issues of financing the restoration of energy facilities in order to systematically solve the problem of restoring generation capabilities where possible.

"The leaders of the regional military administrations also reported on the status of the construction of fortifications and the deployment of Invincibility Points. To improve coordination and uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications, the prime minister instructed the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine to develop an appropriate program and submit it for approval as soon as possible at a government meeting," the statement said.

It is noted that, in addition, Shmyhal urged the heads of the regional military administrations to prepare comprehensive requirements for equipping the Invincibility Points with Starlink systems.

