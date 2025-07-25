Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine must have truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice and monitor what is happening in the structure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies. But at the same time, they must respond to society's demand for justice. They must act effectively and control what is happening in the structure itself," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on July 24.

According to the president, “if, due to some changes that were determined by legislators, there is a risk of losing the independence of anti-corruption bodies, then we need to get rid of these risks.”

At the same time, he clarified that anti-corruption agencies will not be subordinate to the Prosecutor General.

"By the way, there is a very important point there - business really wanted searches to be carried out only through the judicial system. This is a rule on urgent searches. As an idea, it is a good one. But this rule stopped the entire law enforcement system - not only NABU, SAPO, it concerned all agencies. It was removed," the president added.