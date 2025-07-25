Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:07 25.07.2025

Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry

2 min read
Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry
Photo: https://www.oschadbank.ua/

State Oschadbank (Kyiv) and the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry signed a memorandum for the development of the defence industrial complex (DIC), increasing technological independence and strengthening the security potential of the state.

"During the full-scale war, Oschadbank concluded loan agreements to support state and private defence industry manufacturers for the amount of over UAH 17.5 billion. In 2024, the volume of agreements concluded with such companies almost doubled compared to 2023. I am confident that our cooperation with the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry will further expand access to bank financing for industry manufacturers," commented Yuriy Katsion, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank responsible for corporate business, whose words are quoted on the bank's website.

It is noted that the partnership will contribute to the creation of a stable financial environment for the development of a new generation of Ukrainian defence technologies, the unification of business, the state and the financial sector to strengthen a competitive defence industry. In addition, manufacturers' access to financial instruments will be expanded and the implementation of strategic projects will be accelerated.

As reported, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is initiating changes that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of products, and expects state banks to participate more actively in financing defence industry enterprises.

Tags: #oschadbank #ukrainian_council_of_defence

MORE ABOUT

14:25 03.07.2025
Ukraine's Oschadbank wins Paris appeal for $1.5 bln compensation from Russia over seized Crimean assets

Ukraine's Oschadbank wins Paris appeal for $1.5 bln compensation from Russia over seized Crimean assets

16:29 26.06.2025
Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

19:06 25.06.2025
Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

14:59 18.06.2025
EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

14:41 18.06.2025
Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

15:47 13.06.2025
Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

17:04 03.06.2025
DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

16:31 30.05.2025
Oschadbank grants loan of UAH 668 mln to Lviv

Oschadbank grants loan of UAH 668 mln to Lviv

16:25 26.05.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

16:54 09.05.2025
Oschadbank forms consortium with Ukrgasbank, FUIB for UAH 2.8 bln loan to defense industry under state guarantee in Q4 2024

Oschadbank forms consortium with Ukrgasbank, FUIB for UAH 2.8 bln loan to defense industry under state guarantee in Q4 2024

HOT NEWS

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

AFU units receive new military equipment restoration complexes from Poroshenko Foundation

Our regional representation needs to be strengthened – Language Ombudswoman

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

AD
AD