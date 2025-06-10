Poroshenko calls for urgent parliamentary session over fortification crisis

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has called for a special session of the Verkhovna Rada to be convened to discuss the situation with the construction of fortifications. According to him, the problem has become critical and requires immediate solutions, as reported on the European Solidarity website.

During the briefing, Poroshenko also insisted on making the results of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission on fortifications and the purchase of drones available to the public. He noted that he had proposed that local administrations finance the construction of fortifications with their own funds, but his proposal was rejected.

‘The situation is so acute that it requires an immediate meeting. We demand that those responsible for the failure to build, corruption and disruption of funding be identified. They must be removed, dismissed and held accountable,’ Poroshenko said.

The politician also stressed that it is important to review the project management system: to remove the military-civilian administrations from it and transfer the coordinating role to the State Special Transport Service and the Support Forces, which, according to him, demonstrate the most effective use of funds.

According to his data, only 800 million hryvnia from the reserve fund was spent on fortifications, while a significant part of the funds was spent on other areas, in particular cashbacks.

"40 billion hryvnia was squandered. Every hryvnia stolen cost us thousands of lives, square kilometres of Ukrainian land and precious time," he emphasised.

As previously reported, the Poroshenko Foundation donated 78 excavators to the Defence Forces for the construction of fortifications, as well as trucks and building materials.