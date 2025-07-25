IAEA experts at Zaporizhia NPP continue to hear daily shooting, explosions

Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

The IAEA team working at the Zaporizhia NPP continues to hear shelling, explosions and shooting at the facility almost daily, the agency's website said, citing Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on July 24.

According to him, nuclear safety and security in Ukraine remain under threat.

As the agency recalled, earlier this month the occupied Zaporizhia NPP informed the IAEA team that on July 13 the training center at the facility was attacked with a drone, as a result of which the roof was damaged. There were no reports of casualties, and the IAEA team was not granted access to the training center located outside the facility’s perimeter.

In addition, the external power supply situation at the ZNPP remains extremely unstable: for almost three months now, the plant has had access to only one power transmission line, compared to 10 before the conflict.

In turn, the IAEA experts also discussed with the ZNPP occupation leadership various options for replenishing the cooling pond at the plant after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam two years ago, as well as further planning of emergency preparedness and response measures, including preparations for the exercises at the facility that will take place this year.

According to the IAEA, three of the nine power units at the three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine — Khmelnytsky, Rivne, and Pivdennoukrainsk — are currently shut down for scheduled preventive maintenance.