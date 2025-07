Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Russian KAB (sma rt bomb) hit the building of a medical facility in the Industrial district of Kharkiv, said the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"There is another room for treating people nearby," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, as of 11:54, six people were injured and one was killed.