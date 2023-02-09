Facts

13:20 09.02.2023

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the European Parliament on Thursday.

"The decisions of the heads of the EU countries made it possible to do on the European continent what the previous wave of leaders considered impossible. Europe is being freed from the destructive dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Europe is being cleansed of the corrupt influence of the Russian oligarchic business. Europe is being protected from the infiltration of agents of the Russian special services," Zelesky said.

According to him, "for the first time in history, the European Union provides military assistance on such a scale. And for the first time in history, I believe, it is preparing a positive assessment of reforms in a European country that is defending itself and, at the same time, fighting, modernizing its institutions."

"We are approaching the European Union. Ukraine will be a member of the European Union. The victorious Ukraine will be a member of the victorious European Union," Zelensky said.

