Zelenskyy intends to offer concessions to American companies in order to get Trump on his side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will offer American companies lucrative reconstruction contracts and investment concessions to try to win over U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Those who are helping us to save Ukraine will [have the chance to] renovate it, with their businesses together with Ukrainian businesses. All these things we are ready to speak about in detail,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian.

He said that he presented the idea of priority access to Ukraine's "rare earth metals" to Trump back in September, when they met in New York, and intends to return with a "more detailed plan" regarding opportunities for American companies both in the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine and in the extraction of Ukrainian natural resources.

Ukraine has the largest reserves of uranium and titanium in Europe, Zelenskyy said, and "it is not in the interests of the United States" for these reserves to end up in the hands of the Russian Federation, which will share them with North Korea, China or Iran.

“We are talking not only about security, but also about money … Valuable natural resources where we can offer our partners possibilities that didn’t exist before to invest in them … For us it will create jobs, for American companies it will create profits,” said the head of the Ukrainian state.