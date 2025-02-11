Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:11 11.02.2025

Zelenskyy intends to offer concessions to American companies in order to get Trump on his side

2 min read
Zelenskyy intends to offer concessions to American companies in order to get Trump on his side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will offer American companies lucrative reconstruction contracts and investment concessions to try to win over U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Those who are helping us to save Ukraine will [have the chance to] renovate it, with their businesses together with Ukrainian businesses. All these things we are ready to speak about in detail,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian.

He said that he presented the idea of priority access to Ukraine's "rare earth metals" to Trump back in September, when they met in New York, and intends to return with a "more detailed plan" regarding opportunities for American companies both in the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine and in the extraction of Ukrainian natural resources.

Ukraine has the largest reserves of uranium and titanium in Europe, Zelenskyy said, and "it is not in the interests of the United States" for these reserves to end up in the hands of the Russian Federation, which will share them with North Korea, China or Iran.

“We are talking not only about security, but also about money … Valuable natural resources where we can offer our partners possibilities that didn’t exist before to invest in them … For us it will create jobs, for American companies it will create profits,” said the head of the Ukrainian state.

Tags: #trump #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

20:51 19.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

20:40 19.05.2025
Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

20:07 19.05.2025
Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

16:53 19.05.2025
Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

13:11 17.05.2025
Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

18:28 16.05.2025
Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

18:27 16.05.2025
Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

11:37 16.05.2025
Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

Trump to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

16:14 15.05.2025
Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

11:45 15.05.2025
Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

AD
AD