14:55 11.02.2025

EP Rapporteur on Ukraine Gahler calls for end to pressure on Poroshenko during his speech at European Parliament

 European Parliament Rapporteur on Ukraine Michael Gahler called on the Ukrainian authorities to stop putting pressure on the opposition forces.

Gahler said during his speech in the European Parliament that he called on the Office of the President of Ukraine and its authorities to refrain from behind-the-scenes games. He urged them to stop curtailing the rights of the opposition in parliament and to stop depriving the former president of his parliamentary rights. He added that their enemy, and Ukraine's enemy, sat in the Kremlin, not in the Verkhovna Rada.

He added that Europe is ready to take responsibility for ensuring Ukraine's security and support in the fight against Russian aggression.

Gahler emphasized that the EU insists that during the upcoming events, such as the Munich Security Conference, nothing about Ukraine should be discussed without Ukraine, and nothing should be decided without involving them, the Europeans. He stated that they would be ready to take on greater responsibility when it comes to guaranteeing Ukraine adequate security and preparing its membership in the EU and NATO. He also pointed out that those who advocated for a gray zone of any form were only inviting the Russian aggressor to progress when it was convenient. He concluded that in unity and with a united Ukraine, the EU would achieve its goals.

