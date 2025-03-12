European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine, urges EU to boost military aid

The European Parliament (EP) has adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine by a majority vote, declaring solidarity with the Ukrainian people and calling on the European Union member states to increase military support.

The corresponding joint resolution on the continuation of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine after three years of Russian aggression and war, proposed by the majority of the European Parliament's political groups, was voted during the plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Thus, 442 voted in favor, while 98 against and 126 abstained. A total of 666 MEPs took part in the vote.

"Pays tribute, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, to the thousands who have sacrificed their lives for a free and democratic Ukraine; reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine and its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognised borders; strongly underlines Ukraine's inherent right to self-defence in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the European Parliament said.

The European Parliament once again strongly condemns Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus, North Korea and Iran, and demands that Russia and its proxies immediately, completely and unconditionally cease all attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, cease all military actions in Ukraine and withdraw all military forces, proxies and military equipment from all internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

The EP also reiterates its policy of non-recognition of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia, "including but not limited to Crimea."

The EP demands that Russia "permanently cease violating or threatening the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and condemns the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian population by the Russian invading force and the indiscriminate destruction of Ukrain's infrastructure; demands the end of forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians, and the release and return of all detained Ukrainians, especially children.

The resolution stresses that Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine poses a real threat to European security and stability, and that the crime of aggression against Ukraine is a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. "[The EP] underlines that the Russian war of aggression has fundamentally changed the geopolitical situation in Europe and beyond, and threatens its security architecture, and that in response this calls for bold, brave and comprehensive political, security and financial decisions by the EU; believes that a Ukraine that is capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of a stable and predictable European security landscape," the document reads.

The EP believes that the outcome of the war and the stance taken by the international community will play "a crucial role in influencing future action by other authoritarian regimes, which are closely observing the course of the war and assessing how much space there is for them to exert aggressive foreign policies, including by military means."

The EP expressed "deep concern over the apparent shift in the United States' stance on Russia’s war of aggression, which has included openly blaming Ukraine for the ongoing war, suspending US military aid, and attempting to coerce Ukraine into relinquishing its legitimate right to self-defence and into making territorial concessions." "[The EP] stresses that, in light of this change, the EU and its Member States are now Ukraine's primary strategic allies and must maintain their role as the largest donor to Ukraine and significantly increase the much-needed assistance they provide to uphold Ukraine's right to self-defence," the resolution reads.

The EP also called on member states to significantly increase and accelerate military support, including the provision of weapons and ammunition, as well as training in response to urgent needs (in particular, long-range weapon systems, air defense systems, artillery systems, electronic warfare systems, counter-drones). "[The EP] urges Member States and their defence industries to invest in and partner with the Ukrainian defence industry in order to maximise the full potential of its production capabilities to produce critical equipment in the most efficient manner following the Danish and Dutch examples; reiterates its position that all EU Member States and NATO allies should collectively and individually commit to supporting Ukraine militarily, with no less than 0.25% of their GDP annually," the document details.

The EP also called on the EU and its member states to use its satellite imagery infrastructure for Ukraine and recalled that military support for Ukraine must be sufficient to finally stop Russia's aggressive war and allow Ukraine to liberate all its people, restore full control over all its territory within its internationally recognised borders and deter any further aggression by Russia.

The EP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine's aspirations for a just and lasting peace and the Peace Formula and Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resolution stresses that "any genuine peace negotiations must be conducted in good faith and include Ukraine; recalls that any settlement that excludes Ukraine or undermines its legitimate aspirations, such as its right to choose its own security arrangements, or which lacks credible security guarantees for Ukraine that contribute to deterring future Russian aggression, will be neither just nor viable."