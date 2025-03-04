Facts

16:56 04.03.2025

Metsola: We support Ukraine because of our duty to maintain Europe's security

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola declared her support for Ukraine and the duty to establish genuine peace in the country.

"We support Ukraine out of our duty to keep Europe safe and because of our responsibility to find a real peace. Peace with liberty, dignity and security," Metsola said on X.

According to her, Ukraine, the EU and the U.S. want one thing: "we want to end this war and we want lasting stability. And we all want peace in Ukraine."

"But at the end of the day, such peace must be a real one. With freedom and dignity, and with security for Ukraine. If Kyiv falls, Europe and the world will be less secure, it will be less safe and less prosperous. The cost would be eye-watering higher than now. For all of us, and for our children. Supporting Ukraine is a way to ensure that this does not happen," the European Parliament President said at a briefing on Tuesday.

These are necessary steps, she said. "This is not out of charity, but out of our duty to keep Europe safe. We must continue to do that. So we are all determined to ensure that we find a formula that allows for real peace that lasts beyond the immediate, and that balances responsibilities. In other words, a way forward that deters an aggressor from simply waiting a few months or years before continuing to take over sovereign nations by force. One that guarantees Ukraine's independence today, and tomorrow," Metsola added.

Tags: #metsola #european_parliament

