15:33 05.03.2025

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies
Leader of the European Solidarity party and member of Ukraine’s parliament Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s fifth president (2016-2019), has presented the security strategy for Ukraine to the European People's Party faction in the European Parliament, the political force's website reports.

"Our priority is to end the war as quickly as possible and ensure a fair, sustainable and lasting peace, because no one wants peace more than Ukrainians," Poroshenko emphasized.

According to him, a five-part strategy from the West is needed to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

"First, military assistance, including air defense... Second, investments in Ukrainian military production following the example of the Dutch-Danish initiative, we need advanced technologies, joint production and development in Ukraine. Third, strengthening sanctions against Russia, aimed at raw materials, fossil fuels, LNG, the shadow fleet and the nuclear energy sector," Poroshenko said.

The fourth point he named was financial assistance to ensure macroeconomic stability in Ukraine, including through the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets, and the fifth was Ukraine's membership in NATO as a guarantee of security.

"In the context of tomorrow's extraordinary meeting of the European Council, my main message is that it is time for action, not just discussions. European leaders must shape the long-term architecture of European security for the next decade," Poroshenko said.

He welcomed the EU's comprehensive defense strategy presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and stressed that Ukraine should be fully involved in its implementation. Poroshenko also called the "Coalition of the Willing" and "Boots on the Ground" proposed at the London summit a powerful deterrent mechanism that needs to be introduced after a peace agreement.

