Klitschko in European Parliament calls on EU to increase support for Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/4200?single

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, speaking from the rostrum of the European Parliament during the presentation of the prestigious Mayor Paweł Adamowicz Award, called for increased support and assistance to Ukraine.

The award ceremony took place during a plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions.

"In the European Parliament, I called on European partners to increase assistance at the most critical moment for Ukraine. And, receiving the award named after Mayor Paweł Adamowicz, I emphasized that this is an award not only for my work as the mayor of Kyiv. This is recognition of the dedication to the values ​​of freedom and democracy, the heroism of the entire Ukrainian people, who have been fighting for their statehood for almost three years. For the principles and security of the democratic world," Klitschko said.

He noted that the Mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, also defended the principles of democracy and demonstrated that leadership is not only about management.

"Leadership is, first of all, about humanity, solidarity and serving people. Especially those who need it most. And today, world leaders and politicians should understand this when they decide to help and be in solidarity with Ukraine. Because justice is on Ukraine's side," Klitschko emphasized.