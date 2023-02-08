Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the UK to meet with the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian soldiers, Sky News said.

He landed at Stansted Airport on an RAF plane at around 10:30 on Wednesday.

"Mr Zelensky will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace this afternoon," the television channel said.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian leader and Mr. Sunak will discuss UK's support for Ukraine, starting with an "immediate surge" of military equipment being sent to the country by the UK, and the prime minister will reinforce his long-term support. UK is also set to further Russian sanctions today, targeting those who have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin's 'war machine," the channel said.