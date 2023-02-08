Facts

13:44 08.02.2023

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

1 min read
Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the UK to meet with the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian soldiers, Sky News said.

He landed at Stansted Airport on an RAF plane at around 10:30 on Wednesday.

"Mr Zelensky will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace this afternoon," the television channel said.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian leader and Mr. Sunak will discuss UK's support for Ukraine, starting with an "immediate surge" of military equipment being sent to the country by the UK, and the prime minister will reinforce his long-term support. UK is also set to further Russian sanctions today, targeting those who have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin's 'war machine," the channel said.

Tags: #uk #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:28 08.02.2023
Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

17:55 08.02.2023
Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky meets with Charles III

17:44 08.02.2023
Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

16:12 08.02.2023
Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

12:25 08.02.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, marines – PM's office

UK to start training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, marines – PM's office

12:20 08.02.2023
Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

16:34 07.02.2023
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

09:49 07.02.2023
Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

09:20 07.02.2023
Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

16:59 04.02.2023
Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

AD

HOT NEWS

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

LATEST

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

JIT MH17 investigation: Strong indications that Putin decided on supplying separatists with heavy weapons from which later Boeing was downed

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

Death toll from quake in Turkey exceeds 8,500

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

Kovalska joins Neo-Eco project for restoration of houses in Hostomel

AD
AD
AD
AD