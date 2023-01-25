Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

He said this during his speech at the White House, the media report.

“Today I am announcing that the United States will be sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion. We want to enhance Ukraine's capacity to defend its territory. We’re also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks on the battlefield. All logistical issues will be sustained as soon as possible,” he stated.

According to him, Ukraine needs time to put Abrams on its defense.