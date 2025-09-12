Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:39 12.09.2025

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

1 min read
US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies
Photo: Unsplash

The United States has called on the EU to completely abandon purchases of Russian energy, overcoming resistance from Hungary and Slovakia, Politico reported on Friday.

"We intend to completely replace Russian gas," the publication quoted US Energy Secretary Chris Wright as saying at an event in Brussels.

According to him, the United States and all EU countries prefer to end Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

When asked whether Hungary and Slovakia, which oppose the European Commission's efforts to gradually abandon Russian gas, should stop cooperating with Moscow, Wright said: "Absolutely."

According to the publication, Wright held meetings with senior EU officials in Brussels on increasing imports of American liquefied natural gas and stopping financial flows to Russia. Wright said that Europe would be better off receiving supplies from "allies."

He also called on European countries to seek alternatives to Russian nuclear energy. "We are eager to see nuclear technologies from the United States and within the EU itself," the US Energy Secretary said.

Tags: #us #eu #russian_energy

