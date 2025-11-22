Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:47 22.11.2025

U.S. Vice President Vance names 3 key conditions for any peace plan to end war in Ukraine

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance named three key conditions for any peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"Any Ukraine-Russia peace plan has to: 1) Stop the killing while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty. 2) Be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine. 3) Maximize the chances the war doesn't restart," he wrote on social media.

Vance emphasized that every criticism of the peace framework the Trump administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground.

"There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand. Peace won't be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world," he said.

