Zelenskyy awards tank crews

On the occasion of Tank Troops Day, marked in Ukraine the day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with warriors and presented them with state awards: the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and the Orders For Courage, I–III class.

The President stressed that tank troops have become one of the strongest elements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Of course, now, primarily because of the drone war and other new technological aspects of warfare, the role of tanks has changed significantly. The tasks of tank crew commanders have become much more complicated. But the importance of our tank troops remains very significant. The bravery and precision of our tank crews, the firepower and maneuverability of tanks – as before, they remain vital for defending our Ukrainian positions and destroying Russian soldiers, their positions, and fortifications,” noted Zelenskyy during the award ceremony.

According to him, there are more than 100 tank battalions operating in Ukrainian combat brigades.

“These are all very strong, experienced units – a substantial tank force in Europe. The warriors we are proud of. Experience that Ukraine is ready to share with our partners,” the Head of State stressed.

Zelenskyy thanked the tank warriors and called to always remember those who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine.

The memory of the fallen defenders was honored with a moment of silence.

On September 9, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 574/2023 on the establishment of Tank Forces Day in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on September 14.