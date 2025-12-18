Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:43 18.12.2025

USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

The United States and Europe are offering multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, which envisage that the 800,000-strong Ukrainian army will become the first line of containment, the allies will supply weapons, the United States will provide intelligence and monitoring, and the troops of the coalition of European countries will be deployed far from the front line, Bloomberg said.

"The US and Ukraine's European allies have put together a plan of security guarantees containing detailed, robust and serious measures to ensure any peace deal with Russia holds, according to officials familiar with the proposals," the publication said on Thursday.

It states that the 800,000-strong Ukrainian army will provide the first line of deterrence in the post-war period, and the allies will continue to supply weapons and use other support programs to ensure that it is properly equipped and trained. The United States will provide intelligence and monitoring to track any attempts to violate the peace agreement along the lines of contact and borders, including through potential Russian operations under a foreign flag.

The system of guarantees provides that the troops of the coalition of European countries will be deployed away from the front lines to build confidence. A group of European leaders said after talks this week that a multinational force could operate in Ukraine as part of security measures.

However, Bloomberg said "it's unclear if Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to accept the security measures set out in the US and European plan. He has repeatedly rejected the presence of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine, and the Kremlin has previously demanded stricter limits on the size and capabilities of Ukraine's armed forces."

It also said that under the current talks, the Ukrainian military would act as the first line of defense in the event of renewed fighting, while Kyiv's allies would quickly implement diplomatic and settlement measures to try to stop it from escalating. However, according to the sources, they would provide military support within days, backed by American resources, if these attempts fail, the report reads.

The U.S. officials have described the guarantees as similar to NATO's mutual defense commitment under Article 5, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received a commitment from Washington to make them legally binding through a vote in Congress.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to meet in Miami this weekend, including with the Kremlin's envoy and head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev. The meeting will take place after negotiations they held with Zelenskyy in Berlin.

