Zelenskyy: Talks with US envoys are productive, detailed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the talks with representatives of the U.S. delegation in Berlin (Germany) on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, which took place on Sunday and Monday, productive.

"We always have such talks – they are not easy, I will tell you honestly. But the conversation was productive, many, many details. It is important that the peace becomes dignified. This is important for us. This is an important word that we very often focus on – dignity. This is what stopped Russia. People are like that in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at the closing of the German-Ukrainian business forum in Berlin on Monday.