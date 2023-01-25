Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

The leadership of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), representatives of the German Red Cross and Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann discussed issues of assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by Russian aggression.

"Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko and his deputy Ilia Kletskovsky, as well as representatives of the German Red Cross met with the German Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann. At the meeting, issues of support for the war-affected population of Ukraine were discussed," the URCS reported on its official Facebook page.

According to Lührmann, she highly appreciates the work of URCS.

"Humanitarian aid is the key to ensuring the basic needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population in Ukraine. I am glad to meet with representatives of the Red Cross of Ukraine. I highly appreciate their work. Special thanks to the brave volunteers of the Red Cross of Ukraine," the Minister stressed.