Facts

15:50 25.01.2023

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

1 min read
Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

The leadership of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), representatives of the German Red Cross and Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann discussed issues of assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by Russian aggression.

"Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko and his deputy Ilia Kletskovsky, as well as representatives of the German Red Cross met with the German Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann. At the meeting, issues of support for the war-affected population of Ukraine were discussed," the URCS reported on its official Facebook page.

According to Lührmann, she highly appreciates the work of URCS.

"Humanitarian aid is the key to ensuring the basic needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population in Ukraine. I am glad to meet with representatives of the Red Cross of Ukraine. I highly appreciate their work. Special thanks to the brave volunteers of the Red Cross of Ukraine," the Minister stressed.

Tags: #red_cross_society #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:51 24.01.2023
Flemish government of Belgium hands over generators to city hospital, water and waste-water company of Lutsk – URCS

Flemish government of Belgium hands over generators to city hospital, water and waste-water company of Lutsk – URCS

11:50 23.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens psychosocial support centers in regions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens psychosocial support centers in regions

16:58 19.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

18:34 18.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

17:03 18.01.2023
Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

16:27 17.01.2023
URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

22:33 15.01.2023
URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

18:16 15.01.2023
Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

13:46 15.01.2023
Rapid Response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross Society helping rescuers at site of missile strike in Dnipro

Rapid Response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross Society helping rescuers at site of missile strike in Dnipro

16:00 13.01.2023
Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

LATEST

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

AD
AD
AD
AD