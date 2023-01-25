Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Ukrainian troops left the city of Soledar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty told AFP.

"After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions," Cherevaty said.

Cherevaty did not tell AFP when the Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar, but said the maneuver was carefully planned.