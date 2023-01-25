Facts

14:16 25.01.2023

Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

1 min read
Ukrainian forces retreated from Soledar – Cherevaty

Ukrainian troops left the city of Soledar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty told AFP.

"After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions," Cherevaty said.

Cherevaty did not tell AFP when the Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar, but said the maneuver was carefully planned.

Tags: #soledar

MORE ABOUT

15:55 14.01.2023
Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

13:27 13.01.2023
Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

17:45 12.01.2023
Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

13:36 12.01.2023
Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

12:24 11.01.2023
Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

20:44 10.01.2023
Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

13:30 10.01.2023
Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

16:53 09.01.2023
Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

10:15 09.01.2023
Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

15:12 07.01.2023
Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

AD

HOT NEWS

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

LATEST

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

Leadership of National Committee of URCS, representatives of German Red Cross, German govt minister discuss assistance to Ukrainians affected by war

Pope meets with reps of Ukrainian churches for first time

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

There are almost 6,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus – Intelligence Agency

USA considering supplying Ukraine with around 30 M1 Abrams tanks – media

Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

Director of Procurement Department Khmelnytsky dismissed from Defense Ministry – Head of Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee

AD
AD
AD
AD