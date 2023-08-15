Zelenskyy visits headquarters of several brigades near Soledar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the headquarters of brigades in the vicinity of Soledar, Donetsk region, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"The head of state visited the command centers of the 5th separate assault brigade, 22nd separate mechanized brigade, 80th separate airborne assault brigade, 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko, 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko, 26th artillery brigade named after Brigadier General Roman Dashkevych, 3rd separate assault brigade and 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo," it said.

Zelenskyy heard reports on the operational situation in the areas of responsibility of the brigades and the peculiarities of the use of various types of weapons. The president also discussed with the brigade commanders and battalion commanders the problematic issues faced by the military and ways to solve them.

"I receive general information on a daily basis, which gives me a broad understanding of the situation, and this is also very important. However, I wanted to visit all the brigades individually to understand the problems of each of them. This is an open conversation, we can discuss any issues," he said.

The brigade commanders and battalion commanders outlined the needs for weapons, ammunition and equipment, including frontline air defense systems and various types of UAVs.

In addition, the participants discussed the issues of enhancing the training of soldiers, sergeants and officers, expanding the capabilities of commanders to manage personnel, simplifying bureaucratic procedures in the army, in particular in the process of manning units, as well as improving the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers and military medical commissions. Solutions were proposed to address the existing problems, in particular, in terms of commanders' capabilities and increasing the motivation of military personnel.