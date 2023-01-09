Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

A total of 281 enemy shelling attacks and 43 ground fights occurred in the Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to control the situation, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"A total of 281 shelling attacks on the defense positions and infrastructure and 43 ground fights occurred in the Bakhmut direction of the frontline in the past 24 hours, 107 occupiers were killed and 123 injured," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

Cherevaty described this section of the frontline as the "hottest" as long the enemy took the most aggressive actions there and concentrated the most combat-ready units, including the Wagner criminal gang.

"It is really difficult there, however, the AFU control the situation," he said.

Also, the official said that the town of Soledar is in fact ruined although some local residents stay there.

"In Luhansk region, the enemy is regrouping its forces, and the rotation of its units is underway, particularly those strengthened by the forces mobilized during the so-called partial mobilization. Sometimes the enemy makes counteroffensive attempts on our positions, in particular, in the Stelmakhivka and Chervonopolivka areas in the past 24 hours, however, they came under fire and were thrown back with losses," the AFU said.

According to the spokesman for the AFU Eastern Group, the intensity of fighting in Luhansk region is much lower than in Donetsk region, where battles and contant combat work also continue.

"If there are no direct contacts with the enemy, our rocket and artillery forces systemically strike them," he said.