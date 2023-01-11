Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

Statements by the Russian military about the capture of Soledar do not correspond to reality, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said in a commentary to Suspilne.

"The Russians say Soledar is under their control, this is not true. Details are in the report of the General Staff, wait," he said.

Earlier, Russian media reported that allegedly the entire territory of the town of Soledar was taken under control by fighters from the Wagner PMC.