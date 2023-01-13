Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that "approximately 500 or 600" Russian occupiers die every day in the war, while Ukraine loses a tenth of that.

In his interview with BBC, the minister said that could be trying to gather "forces, ammunition and weapons" for an offensive from areas it already occupies in the south and east.

He also stressed that the situation in Soledar was “very difficult", but “under control". The Minister noted that Wagner fighters were used in wave after wave of attacks, which led to a large number of deaths.

According to him, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the financier of the PMC, is interested in the possible economic benefits from the seizure of the city, where the largest salt mines in Europe are located.

"They'll earn money from blood," he said.