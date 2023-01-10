Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

The Russian occupation forces continue their efforts to seize the town of Soledar in Donetsk region regardless of their losses, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Heavy battles continue to hold Soledar. The enemy does not take into account the heavy losses of its personnel and actively continues to assault. The approaches to our positions are simply littered with the bodies of dead enemy fighters," she said on the Telegram channel.

The official also said that the Ukrainian defenders bravely hold the fort.