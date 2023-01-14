Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

The town of Soledar in Donetsk region remains under the control of Ukrainian servicemen, but intense fighting is taking place in the city, said head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Soledar and Bakhmut remain the hottest destinations. Soledar is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and our military controls it. However, urban fighting and fighting outside the city continue, because the enemy is trying to advance in several directions," Kyrylenko said on the national telethon on Saturday.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are suffering huge losses in the town "without any exaggerations." "In the literal sense of the word, they stretch their way with the bodies of their own Wagner members or regular Armed forces, depending on who they periodically bring after losses in this direction," the head of the regional administration noted.

According to him, the front line is under constant shelling, the situation in the city is difficult, "but controlled." "The military command is taking all necessary additional measures to stabilize the situation and minimize losses and preserve the personnel of our guys, our defenders," Kyrylenko summed up.