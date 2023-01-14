Facts

15:55 14.01.2023

Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

1 min read
Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

The town of Soledar in Donetsk region remains under the control of Ukrainian servicemen, but intense fighting is taking place in the city, said head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Soledar and Bakhmut remain the hottest destinations. Soledar is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and our military controls it. However, urban fighting and fighting outside the city continue, because the enemy is trying to advance in several directions," Kyrylenko said on the national telethon on Saturday.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are suffering huge losses in the town "without any exaggerations." "In the literal sense of the word, they stretch their way with the bodies of their own Wagner members or regular Armed forces, depending on who they periodically bring after losses in this direction," the head of the regional administration noted.

According to him, the front line is under constant shelling, the situation in the city is difficult, "but controlled." "The military command is taking all necessary additional measures to stabilize the situation and minimize losses and preserve the personnel of our guys, our defenders," Kyrylenko summed up.

Tags: #kyrylenko #soledar

MORE ABOUT

13:27 13.01.2023
Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

17:45 12.01.2023
Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

13:36 12.01.2023
Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

12:24 11.01.2023
Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

Statements about capture of Soledar by Russians are not true – AFU Eastern group's spokesman

20:44 10.01.2023
Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

13:30 10.01.2023
Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

16:53 09.01.2023
Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

10:15 09.01.2023
Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

15:12 07.01.2023
Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

13:31 05.07.2019
Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

AD

HOT NEWS

There are dead amid missile hit on block of flats in Dnipro – Korban

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Enemy hits object of critical infrastructure in Lviv region – region’s head

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

Zelensky thanks British PM for Ukraine’s military support

LATEST

There are dead amid missile hit on block of flats in Dnipro – Korban

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Invaders inflict new blows on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there are emergency blackouts

Enemy hits object of critical infrastructure in Lviv region – region’s head

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

Yermak to present Ukrainian Peace Formula at WEF in Davos

Yermak, McFaul discuss preparation of next sanctions package, work of intl expert group

AIR RAID SIREN DECLARED THROUGHOUT ALL UKRAINE

Invaders fire at Avdiyivka, two civilians killed, three wounded – MP

AD
AD
AD
AD