17:45 12.01.2023

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

The units in Bakhmut and Soledar will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary promptly and smoothly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"I have held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters. We discussed the situation in the main directions of the front. Special attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar. I emphasize that the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary promptly and smoothly. It was about strengthening the AFU with equipment and weapons that come from partners," he also wrote.

